Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.01 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $34.01 million and $178,021.72 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

