Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $470.73 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,711,939,787,669 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
