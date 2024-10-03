Cronos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.57 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $6.57 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00040626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

