Julia Brncic Sells 818 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $16,539.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Julia Brncic sold 696 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $15,506.88.

On Friday, August 16th, Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $16,901.60.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 302,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,320. The firm has a market cap of $705.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

