Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2699 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OVM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 13,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

The Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (OVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. municipal bonds combined with a U.S OVM was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

