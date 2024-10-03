RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 5,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,101. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
