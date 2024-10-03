YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:YMAG)

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1644 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance
YMAG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 209,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,049. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
