Doliver Advisors LP Buys 33 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,450,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $411.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

