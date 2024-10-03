Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $123,681,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

CVX opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

