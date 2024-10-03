Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 2,556 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,366.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $794.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

