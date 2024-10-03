QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $164.08 and last traded at $166.13. Approximately 2,164,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,182,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,245 shares of company stock worth $4,296,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

