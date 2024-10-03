General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.10 and last traded at $185.60. Approximately 1,024,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,541,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

