Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 23,308 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,035,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. The company has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

