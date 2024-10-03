The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 83,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

PG stock opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

