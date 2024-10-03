MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 70,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 67,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.