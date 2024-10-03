Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 211,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 754,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Cricut Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cricut by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 361,904 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cricut by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cricut by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
