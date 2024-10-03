agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 2,507,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,967,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

