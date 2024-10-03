Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.50 and last traded at C$56.49, with a volume of 642298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.3857479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

