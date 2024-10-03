Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 173961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.77.

Canadian Life Companies Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Canadian Life Companies Split’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

