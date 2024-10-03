TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. 3,317,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,145,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

