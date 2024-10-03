Veren (NYSE:VRN) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 4,736,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,335,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $852.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veren Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This is an increase from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Veren’s payout ratio is -412.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Veren during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

