Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 1134885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 98,865 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.