iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 660,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,304% from the previous session’s volume of 47,025 shares.The stock last traded at $34.85 and had previously closed at $35.25.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISCF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $8,578,000.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

