Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) shares are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 188,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,070. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

