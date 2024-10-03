iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,150,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 448,325 shares.The stock last traded at $117.90 and had previously closed at $117.62.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,967,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 112,780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 94,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,482 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

