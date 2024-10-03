SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,824,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 3,691,677 shares.The stock last traded at $52.94 and had previously closed at $52.13.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

