Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.43 and last traded at $103.48, with a volume of 216852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Parsons Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,168,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,413,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 22.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 694,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,834,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

