Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,347. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,593,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,640,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after acquiring an additional 208,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 709,943 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

