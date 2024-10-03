Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,755,000 after buying an additional 1,545,001 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after purchasing an additional 699,050 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 464,177 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30,183.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 239,955 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.