Ingenta (LON:ING) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.35 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 89.76 ($1.20), with a volume of 1023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.22).
Ingenta Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of £12.96 million, a P/E ratio of 992.78 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.79.
Ingenta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
Ingenta Company Profile
Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenta
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.