Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 383,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,067. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

