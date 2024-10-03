TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 500266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. National Bankshares raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.43.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$582.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4475209 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Insider Activity at TransAlta

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Insiders have sold 120,217 shares of company stock worth $1,397,220 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

