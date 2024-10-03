Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $53.50. 589,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,539. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

