Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.42 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 477914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.84 ($0.24).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,314.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £55.81 million, a PE ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.45.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

