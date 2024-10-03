Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 179297375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Featured Stories

