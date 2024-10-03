Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.29 ($0.46), with a volume of 40612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

See Also

