Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

NIM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,949. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

