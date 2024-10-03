Time Finance (LON:TIME) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80), with a volume of 787131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.76).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £55.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tanya Raynes acquired 4,939 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,012.79 ($4,029.95). 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

