Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.15. 117,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 240,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Paymentus Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Paymentus by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paymentus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paymentus by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

