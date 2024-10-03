Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.80 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 157.72 ($2.11), with a volume of 1305896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.80 ($2.18).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Elementis’s payout ratio is -7,500.00%.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
