TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.10 and last traded at $146.86. 492,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 826,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.41 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,205 shares of company stock worth $10,089,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

