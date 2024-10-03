Synectics (LON:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 278.60 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 274.80 ($3.68), with a volume of 151066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.48).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Synectics Price Performance
Synectics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.
Synectics Company Profile
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.
