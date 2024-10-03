Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NQP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 31,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,809. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
