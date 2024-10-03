First Tin (LON:1SN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 12612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.10).

First Tin Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Get First Tin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($72,231.14). In other news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,210,272.87). Also, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($72,231.14). Insiders acquired 1,960,000 shares of company stock valued at $357,200,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.