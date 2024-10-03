iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.40 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 139285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.54).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on IOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on iomart Group
iomart Group Stock Performance
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.