iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.40 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 139285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.54).

Several research firms have issued reports on IOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,689.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

