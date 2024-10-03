PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

PFLT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 555,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,670. The firm has a market cap of $856.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 59.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

