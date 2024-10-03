PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance
PFLT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 555,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,670. The firm has a market cap of $856.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
- Trading Halts Explained
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.