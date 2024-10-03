Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.18), with a volume of 534617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.40.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

