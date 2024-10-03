NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 1,580 ($21.13), with a volume of 36955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.54).

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,607.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,619.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £713.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4,451.43 and a beta of 0.72.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -20,285.71%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

