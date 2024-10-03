Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.20 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 92.70 ($1.24), with a volume of 13162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.18).

Kerry Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £152.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.38.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of €0.38 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 3,173.33%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

