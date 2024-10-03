iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 8,146 shares.The stock last traded at $194.35 and had previously closed at $196.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

